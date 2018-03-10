Intel considers deals including bid for Broadcom - WSJ

Intel Corp is considering a range of acquisition options that could include a possible bid for Broadcom Ltd , the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel was rooting for Broadcom to fail in its attempt to buy Qualcomm Inc , given that the combined company would be a competitive threat to Intel, the report said. (http://on.wsj.com/2HnCaZk)

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)