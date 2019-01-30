Intel offered up to US$6 billion for Israel's Mellanox: reports

TEL AVIV: US chipmaker Intel Corp has bid US$5.5-US$6 billion in cash and stock to buy Israel's Mellanox Technologies, Israeli media reported on Wednesday (Jan 30).

A US$6 billion offer would represent a 35 per cent premium to the last closing price of Mellanox on Nasdaq, the Calcalist financial news website said.

Based in Yokneam, Israel, Mellanox makes chips and other hardware for data centre servers that power cloud computing.

Officials at Intel and Mellanox declined to comment.

In October, CNBC reported that Mellanox has hired a financial adviser to explore a sale after receiving takeover interest from at least two companies.

On Monday, Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said Intel plans to invest US$11 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in southern Israel.



