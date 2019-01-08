Intel working with Facebook on AI chip coming later this year

Technology

Intel working with Facebook on AI chip coming later this year

Intel Corp said on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it is working with Facebook Inc to put the final touches on a new artificial intelligence chip in the second half of this year.

The Intel logo is shown at E3, the world&apos;s largest video game industry convention in Los Angel
FILE PHOTO - The Intel logo is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bookmark

REUTERS: Intel Corp said on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it is working with Facebook Inc to put the final touches on a new artificial intelligence chip in the second half of this year.

The chips are Intel's gambit to retain hold of a fast-growing segment of the artificial intelligence computing market but will face competition from similar chips from Nvidia Corp and Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services unit.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark