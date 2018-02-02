iPhone assembler Foxconn aims to invest US$342m in AI, industrial Internet

HONG KONG: Foxconn, one of Apple's main suppliers, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, said on Friday it aims to invest TUS$10 billion (US$342 million) in artificial intelligence (AI) and related spheres of industrial Internet.

"Our investment for R&D and technology investment absolutely won't be weak. We hope in the next few years to invest TUS$10 billion in the AI application and related spheres of the industrial Internet," executive vice president Fang-ming Lu said at a press conference.

"We have an AI team but it's still not enough. We need more and more talent," Lu added.

In a separate report by Nikkei Asian Review on Friday, Foxconn said it will be collaborating with Landing.ai, a new company by renowned machine learning expert Andrew Ng. Chairman Terry Gou said in the report it would use Landing.ai's technology to help transform the manufacturing process, and identify and predict any defects.

Ng was the chief scientist at Baidu until early 2017 and was the co-founder of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) platform Coursera.

On Thursday, Hon Hai's unit Foxconn Industrial Internet submitted its listing application to Shanghai stock exchange.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(US$1 = 29.2720 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)