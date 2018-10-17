iPhone XR available for pre-order from Friday

SINGAPORE: Those looking to buy the new iPhone XR can make a pre-order from 3.01pm on Friday (Oct 19), Apple Singapore has announced.

Priced from S$1,229, customers can pre-order the smartphone from the Apple Store app or its website, apple.com/sg.

The iPhone XR comes in five colours: Black, white, yellow, coral and a special edition that comes in red. It will be available in three sizes, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

The iPhone XR will go on sale in more than 50 countries and territories including Singapore from Oct 26, Apple Singapore said in its news release on Wednesday.

iPhone XR. (Photo: Apple Singapore)

Apple unveiled the iPhone XR, along with the pricier iPhone XS and XS Max, and the Apple Watch Series 4 on Sep 13.

The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1 inch Liquid Retina display, a 12MP wide-angle back camera with Smart HDR, IP67 dust and waterproof protection, A12 Bionic chip, Face ID and a battery life that lasts one and a half hours longer than the iPhone 8 Plus.

Last month, hundreds queued outside the Apple store along Orchard road a day before the launch of iPhone XS and XS Max. Security personnel were also present to direct the crowd along the barricades.



