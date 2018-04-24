Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn

An appeal by Apple and Ireland against a European Union ruling for the U.S. firm to pay 13 billion euros (US$16 billion) in disputed taxes is likely to be heard in the autumn, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The European Commission ruled in August 2016 that Apple had received unfair tax incentives. Both Apple and Dublin are appealing the original ruling, saying the iPhone maker's tax treatment was in line with Irish and European Union law.

(US$1 = 0.8189 euros)

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Source: Reuters

