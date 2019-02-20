Israel's Wix.com fourth-quarter profit up, sees 25 percent revenue growth in 2019

Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, posted higher-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter and forecast a 25 percent rise in revenue in 2019.

TEL AVIV: Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, posted higher-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter and forecast a 25 percent rise in revenue in 2019.

It reported on Wednesday quarterly net profit of 42 cents a share excluding one-time items, compared with 16 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 39 percent to US$164 million.

Advertisement

Analysts had forecast an adjusted profit of 33 cents per share on revenue of US$162 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Israel-based Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses and site traffic analysis.

Wix projects 2019 revenue of US$755-US$761 million, up 25-26 percent from 2018. Analysts were forecasting revenue of US$761 million.

For the first quarter it estimates revenue of US$172-US$173 million, up 25-26 percent from a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)