Israeli HR tech firm Hibob raises US$20 million

TEL AVIV: Israeli human resources technology startup Hibob said on Wednesday it raised US$20 million in an early funding round, bringing its total financing to date to US$45 million.

Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, Eight Roads, Arbor Ventures and Presidio Ventures participated in the funding round.

The expanded investment will help the company accelerate its penetration in U.S. and European markets.Founded in late 2015, Tel Aviv-based Hibob has hundreds of customers, including Monzo, Ironsource and Fiverr.

Hibob said its platform streamlines administrative tasks and provides company decision-makers with insights to help retain and grow a diverse workforce.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)