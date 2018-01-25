Kaspersky Lab says is sure it will win legal proceeding in USA: RIA

Moscow-based cyber security company Kaspersky Lab is sure that it will win its legal process in the United States and that a ban on the use of its products by the U.S. government will be lifted, it was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Thursday.

The United States banned civilian government agencies from using Kaspersky products in September.

