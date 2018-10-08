Kremlin: allegations of global hacking by Russia lack hard proof

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday that allegations made by the West of global hacking activities by Russia lacked concrete proof and were quite general in character.

Western countries issued coordinated denunciations of Russia on Thursday for running what they described as a global hacking campaign, targeting institutions including sports anti-doping bodies, a nuclear power company and the chemical weapons watchdog.

