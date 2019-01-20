Kuwait announces initiative for US$200 million technology investment fund

BEIRUT: Kuwait is launching an initiative to create a US$200 million fund for investments in technology, its foreign minister said at an Arab economic summit in Beirut on Sunday.

Sheikh Sabah al Khalid al Sabah said Kuwait would give US$50 million to the fund to allow "investment in the fields of technology and digital economy" which the private sector will take part in.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif in Dubai and Ellen Francis in Beirut; editing by John Stonestreet)