Lenovo recalling 4 ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptop models

SINGAPORE: Lenovo is voluntarily recalling four models of their ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops, the company announced on Wednesday (Feb 7).



The four affected models are the 20HQ, 20HR, 20K3 and 20K4. They were manufactured between December 2016 and October 2017.

Lenovo said they received three customers reports worldwide of an overheating condition related to an unfastened screw which resulted in damage to the laptops.



Investigation and analysis determined that an unfastened, small screw left in the unit during manufacture could damage the surface of the lithium ion polymer battery and cause a short, leading to rapid cell discharge of the battery, they added.

They have since determined a "limited number" of the laptops have the issue, which potentially pose a fire hazard.

The company is offering a free service inspection program for all affected laptops. They also advised customers to stop using affected computers immediately and send it in for servicing.



However, Lenovo said they are "fully confident" that there is no flaw with the design of the laptops. The recall is due to a "manufacturing process lapse which Lenovo's engineers have subsequently fixed", the company said.



Lenovo added that they regret any inconvenience caused.



For those who wish to check if their laptops are affected, they can do so at https://support.lenovo.com/X1C_5GEN_RECALL.