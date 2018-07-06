LG Electronics says second-quarter profit likely rose 16.1 percent, misses estimates

Technology

LG Electronics says second-quarter profit likely rose 16.1 percent, misses estimates

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc on Friday said second-quarter operating profit likely rose 16.1 percent from the same period a year earlier, falling short of market expectations.

LG company logo is seen following an event during the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
The LG company logo is seen following an event during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES ) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Bookmark

SEOUL: South Korea's LG Electronics Inc on Friday said second-quarter operating profit likely rose 16.1 percent from the same period a year earlier, falling short of market expectations.

Analysts said higher marketing expenses for new products weighed on profit.

LG, in a regulatory filing, estimated April-June profit at 771 billion won (US$691.79 million), compared with an 821 billion won average of 10 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters survey.

Revenue likely rose 3.2 percent to 15 trillion won from 14.6 trillion won from a year earlier.

The firm did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late July.

(US$1 = 1,114.5000 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong YangEditing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark