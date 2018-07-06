LG Electronics says second-quarter profit likely rose 16.1 percent, misses estimates

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc on Friday said second-quarter operating profit likely rose 16.1 percent from the same period a year earlier, falling short of market expectations.

SEOUL: South Korea's LG Electronics Inc on Friday said second-quarter operating profit likely rose 16.1 percent from the same period a year earlier, falling short of market expectations.

Analysts said higher marketing expenses for new products weighed on profit.

Advertisement

LG, in a regulatory filing, estimated April-June profit at 771 billion won (US$691.79 million), compared with an 821 billion won average of 10 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters survey.

Revenue likely rose 3.2 percent to 15 trillion won from 14.6 trillion won from a year earlier.

The firm did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late July.

(US$1 = 1,114.5000 won)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Heekyong YangEditing by Christopher Cushing)