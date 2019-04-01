Lyft slips below IPO price on second day of trading

Shares of ride-hailing company Lyft Inc fell as much as 10.5 percent on Monday, below its initial public offering price of US$72.

REUTERS: Shares of ride-hailing company Lyft Inc fell as much as 10.5 percent on Monday, below its initial public offering price of US$72.

The company debuted on Nasdaq on Friday, opening at US$87.24, over 21 percent above its IPO price.

Advertisement

Brokerage Guggenheim Securities started coverage on the stock with a 'neutral' rating, citing lack of visibility on the path to profitability.

Shares of the company were trading down about 9.5 percent at US$70.81.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)