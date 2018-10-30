Mastercard shares slide as quality of revenue growth disappoints

Mastercard on Tuesday joined bigger rival Visa in reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, as it benefited from more Americans swiping their credit cards for everything from gasoline to groceries.

REUTERS: Mastercard's shares reversed course to fall sharply in afternoon trading on Tuesday as investors worried the company's third-quarter revenue growth was largely being driven by rebates and incentives and not by transaction volumes.

The payments processor said its revenue rose 14.7 percent to US$3.90 billion in the quarter, out of which rebates and incentives accounted for US$1.74 billion.

Payments processors and card companies use rebates and incentives to forge alliances with banks and merchants, which then pass on these incentives to customers who begin using their networks for transactions.

"If I had to pick at something ... it would be that the quality of revenue came mostly from incentives and rebates, rather than from gross revenue trends," said Darrin Peller, managing director and senior research analyst at Wolfe Research.

The company's gross dollar volume - the dollar value of transactions processed which is considered the core source of revenue - rose 9 percent to US$1.47 trillion, but missed KBW's estimates of US$1.51 trillion.

Shares of the company, which rose more than 2 percent before the opening bell, fell 4.2 percent to US$186.60 in afternoon trading, overshadowing the quarterly profit and revenue that beat estimates on the back of strong consumer spending.

Several analysts said the increase in the company's organic revenue was weak and the revenue growth powered by incentives and rebates is not an ideal way to grow.

Mastercard's net income rose http://bit.ly/2AyIxbl to a record US$1.90 billion, or US$1.82 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30. Excluding items, it earned US$1.78 per share, trouncing estimates of US$1.68 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The Purchase-New York based company processed 23.12 billion transactions worldwide in the quarter, up 19.2 percent. Its customers had issued 2.5 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards, as of Sept. 30, the company said.

Mastercard's expenses rose 11 percent, mostly due to investments in strategic initiatives.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Arun Koyyur)