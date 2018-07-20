Meal delivery service DoorDash hires Uber's finance head as CFO

SAN FRANCISCO: Meal delivery service DoorDash has hired Uber's head of finance to be its chief financial officer, putting the startup closer to an initial public offering and dealing another executive loss to Uber Technologies Inc.

DoorDash said on Thursday it had hired Prabir Adarkar, who prior to Uber worked on deals at Goldman Sachs, a bank that frequently leads IPOs for Silicon Valley technology companies.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Leslie Adler)