Mediaset bid only for DTT package in Serie A soccer rights auction: source

MILAN: Italian broadcaster Mediaset has submitted a bid only for the digital terrestrial television (DTT) package at a tender on Monday for rights to screen Serie A football matches, a source close to the matter said.

The source declined to give any details on the size of the offer.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Luca Trogni)