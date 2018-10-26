Mellanox working with adviser on potential sale - CNBC

Chipmaker Mellanox Technologies Ltd has hired a financial adviser to explore a sale after receiving takeover interest from at least two companies, CNBC reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is not imminent and may not take place while talks are still at an early stage, according to the report. https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/25/mellanox-working-with-adviser-on-possible-sale.html. Mellanox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)