MEXICO CITY: Mexican broadcaster Televisa announced on Thursday it would partner with Amazon to distribute original content on the e-commerce giant's video streaming platform.

The Spanish-language content provider announced the launch of Televisa Alternative Originals (TAO), a division that will create premium content from Los Angeles and Mexico City.

Televisa, Mexico's largest broadcaster, said it has struck a multi-series agreement with Amazon Prime Video, an on-demand video streaming service.

Televisa said it will eventually bring the content to free and cable networks in Mexico as well as the United States through Univision, the largest U.S.-based Spanish-language network. Televisa has a large stake in Univision.

"TAO's deal with Amazon positions the company to become a key player in this ever-growing sector in entertainment throughout the region, while collaborating with a brand that propels content far and wide," Televisa said in a statement to Reuters.

The partnership is expected to help Amazon as it seeks to improve its position in Mexico and Latin America more broadly. The tech giant has invested heavily in Mexico, opening a 1 million square-foot warehouse near Mexico City.

