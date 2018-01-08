Micro Focus International sinks after results, outlook disappoints

Micro Focus International, the British firm that bought Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) software assets in a US$8.8 billion deal, said its revenue would fall 2-4 percent in the 12 months to October, after a disappointing sales performance in the acquired business in recent months.

LONDON: Micro Focus International, the British firm that bought Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) software assets in a US$8.8 billion deal, said its revenue would fall 2-4 percent in the 12 months to October, after a disappointing sales performance in the acquired business in recent months.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company fell more than 10 percent on Monday after its results for the six months to end-October, including a two-month contribution from HPE, missed some analyst expectations.

The company, which focuses on licensing legacy software used by major corporations, reported a 81 percent rise in revenue at constant currency to US$1.23 billion and a 68 percent rise in adjusted earnings to US$530 million.

Analysts at Numis said on a pro-forma basis the results were about 1-2 percent behind their expectations, but a materially lower tax rate than it had expected would boost earnings per share and free cash flow.

"Overall the operating performance is modestly disappointing but more than offset by tax, and the building blocks are clearly in place for delivery of the long-term strategy," the broker said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)

Advertisement