Micron says has not received Chinese injunction on chip sales

REUTERS: U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said on Tuesday it had not yet received a temporary injunction banning chip sales in mainland China referred to earlier in the day by Taiwan-based competitor United Microelectronics Corp.

"Micron has not been served with the preliminary injunction referred to in the statements issued by United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. (Jinhua) dated July 3," the chipmaker said in a statement.

Micron said it would not comment further until it had reviewed documentation from the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court of China.

The two chipmakers have been at loggerheads since December last year when Micron filed a civil lawsuit in the state of California, accusing UMC of secret infringement of intellectual property related to its DRAM chips. In January, UMC filed a patent infringement lawsuits against Micron.

Earlier in the day, UMC said the injunction stops Micron from selling certain DRAM and NAND-related items, including solid-state hard drives and memory sticks in China.

The injunction also comes amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China over tariffs.

Shares of Micron and other U.S. chipmakers fell on Tuesday after UMC said a court in China ruled in its favor.

Micron shares closed down 5.5 percent at US$51.48, while Nvidia finished 2 percent lower. Intel Corp and Broadcom Inc closed down 1 percent.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)