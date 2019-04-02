Microsoft and BMW launch open manufacturing platform

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Microsoft Corp and BMW Group on Tuesday launched an initiative to create an Open Manufacturing Platform that seeks to stimulate industrial innovation and speed the development of connected 'smart' factories.

The platform would be built on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. By the end of 2019, it would seek to have four to six partners in place, the companies said in a statement.

