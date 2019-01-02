Microsoft gets green light from Qatar for global data centre: QNA

Qatar's cabinet approved the establishment of a Microsoft global data centre in the small Gulf country, state news agency QNA reported on Wednesday.

Azure, Microsoft's cloud platform, announced plans to expand into the Middle East for the first time last year by setting up data centres in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

