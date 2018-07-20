Microsoft quarterly profit rises 10 percent

REUTERS: Microsoft Corp reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as more businesses signed up for its Azure cloud computing services and Office 365 productivity suite.

Net income rose to US$8.87 billion, or US$1.14 per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from US$8.07 billion, or US$1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Revenue rose to US$30.09 billion from US$25.61 billion.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)