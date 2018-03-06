Microsoft to open first Southeast Asia Surface store in Singapore

The tech giant also brought its entire Surface line-up to the market.

SINGAPORE: Tech giant Microsoft on Tuesday (Mar 6) announced it is opening a Surface store in Singapore - its first in Southeast Asia.

In a press release, the company best known for its Windows operating system said the store will be located at Harvey Norman's flagship store at Millenia Walk, and will officially be opened this Saturday.

There will also be a concierge service for customers to receive support for their Surface devices, regardless of where or when it was purchased, it added.

With the store's launch, Microsoft said it is bringing its full line-up of Surface products to Singapore, including Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop, to join the Surface Pro already available here. These are available for pre-order on the company's online store and authorised retailers including Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, LOL by EpiCentre, Harvey Norman and Newstead, it added.

"The new Surface store in Singapore is a commitment to deliver a one-stop experience for customers to experience the ultimate Windows devices that brings the best of Microsoft in one location,” said Ms Veronica Chiu, Windows and Devices Business Group lead at Microsoft Singapore.

The move to bring its first Surface store to Singapore follows in the footsteps of another US tech giant Apple, when it launched its Orchard Road outlet last May amid much fanfare.

