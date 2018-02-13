More Russian cyber attacks on elections "likely" - US intelligence chief

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said on Tuesday that Russia, as well as other foreign entities, were "likely" to pursue more cyber attacks on U.S. and European elections.

"Persistent and disruptive cyber operations will continue against the United States and our European allies using elections as opportunities to undermine democracy," Coats said at an annual Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats.

