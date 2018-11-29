Moscow's new cable car closed by cyberattack

MOSCOW: Moscow's latest tourist attraction, a cable car over the Moskva River, has been shut the day after it opened because of what the operator said was a cyberattack.

The gondola takes passengers from the Sparrow Hills overlooking the Russian capital to the Luzhniki sports stadium where the soccer World Cup final was held this summer.

It opened to the public on Tuesday, with rides to be free for the first month, but suddenly halted the next day because of what the operator called a cyberattack on its servers.

It said passengers on board at the time had been delivered safely to their destinations, but did not indicate when the cable car might reopen. Tests were due to be completed by Thursday night.

The cable car had been due to open before the World Cup but suffered a setback in May when police said a two-tonne aluminium panel worth 2 million roubles (US$30,000) had been stolen from the construction site.

(US$1 = 66.5500 roubles)

