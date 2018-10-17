Musk to purchase Tesla stock worth US$20 million

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will purchase company stock worth US$20 million in the next open trading session, the electric carmaker said in a filing on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will purchase company stock worth US$20 million in the next open trading session, the electric carmaker said in a filing on Wednesday.

The news comes weeks after Tesla and Musk agreed to pay US$20 million each as fine as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advertisement

Tesla said the purchase is 'separate and apart from the settlement' between Musk, Tesla and the SEC.

Shares of the company rose 2 percent in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)