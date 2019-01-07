Musk tweets "looking forward to breaking ground" on Shanghai Gigafactory
Elon Musk, Tesla Inc's chief executive, said in a tweet that he is looking forward to breaking ground on the new Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory on Monday.
REUTERS: Elon Musk, Tesla Inc's chief executive, said in a tweet that he is looking forward to breaking ground on the new Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory on Monday.
Tesla has opened a tender process to build a US$2 billion plant in Shanghai - dubbed a Gigafactory - and at least one contractor has started buying materials, Reuters reported last month.
(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)