MyRepublic rewards customers, backers with mobile plans touting no bill shock

Subscribers will not be charged for exceeding their data limit, but will instead have their mobile data speed reduced, says the company.

SINGAPORE: Internet service provider MyRepublic has branched out into mobile services, rewarding existing customers and those who backed its bid to be Singapore’s fourth telco with two mobile plans that promise no bill shock.

The company told Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday (May 16) it has started sending email to current fibre broadband subscribers and those who supported its mobility bid – referred to as “Friends of MyRepublic” – to inform them of two no-contract, SIM-only mobile plans.

Advertisement

They are: Uno, a 1GB mobile data plan at S$8 per month, and Ultimate, an 80GB mobile data plan at S$80 a month.

(Image: MyRepublic)

Both plans come bundled with 1,000 minutes talk time and 1,000 SMS, but the feature that stands out is something called "Boundless Data" – a feature that ensures users will not be charged for exceeding their data limit. Instead, MyRepublic said it will reduce the speed of the mobile data though it promises "you’ll still be able to surf the Web, make calls, send messages, even stream music".

Additionally, its mobile subscribers can also add monthly recurring or one-time “data boosters” to increase capacity. The recurring add-ons cost from S$5 per month for 1GB, or from S$3.50 for a 500MB one-time boost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Image: MyRepublic)

The two plans, however, are limited to those mentioned above and they will need to unlock MyRepublic’s mobile website with a code included in the email. “We’ve sent each of them five codes to share with their friends and family,” the company said, adding the codes should all be sent out “by the end of the week”.

The company had lost in its bid to be Singapore's fourth telco to Australia-based TPG Telecom in 2016. It did not stop pursuing its plans to offer mobile services though, announcing a partnership with StarHub earlier this month to lease its mobile network and be a mobile virtual network operator targeting a younger, more tech-savvy crowd.

MORE MOBILE PLANS LATER

Asked if these mobile plans will be available to the wider public later, company spokesperson Fabian Lau said it has “no plans to make them available to the public at this time”. He was also not able to share how many are eligible for the mobile plans.

Users who sign up for the plans will have a SIM card couriered to them, after which they can get started. The earliest anyone can get on its mobile network is May 21, Mr Lau told Channel NewsAsia.

Those who want to port their existing phone numbers are able to do so, but the spokesman said they need to make sure they are not bound by contract with other telcos or they may be liable for early termination fees.

As for the commercial launch of MyRepublic’s mobile services, Mr Lau only said it will be "soon".

The company said it will be launching more plans then, but cannot share details on these just yet, except “to say that we’re committed to providing our customers a worry-free mobile experience no matter what MyRepublic Mobile plan they are on”.



As for handset bundle plans, its website said: "That’s definitely something we plan to do, although we can't provide any further details on those plans right now."