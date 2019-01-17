National Green Tribunal asks Volkswagen to deposit US$14 million by Friday - TV

India's pollution court on Thursday asked car maker Volkswagen to deposit 1 billion rupees (US$14.02 million) in a case involving emissions violations, local television channels said.

The National Green Tribunal said failure to deposit the fine by Friday could lead to punitive actions including the arrest of the country head of Volkswagen India and the seizure of its properties, CNBC, ET Now reported.

The case relates to health damages caused by excess emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx), a smog-forming pollutant linked to lung and heart disease.

(US$1 = 71.3210 Indian rupees)

