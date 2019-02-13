Netflix has more than 5 million subscribers in France

Netflix has more than 5 million subscribers in France

Netflix now has more than 5 million subscribers in France, a spokesman for the U.S. video streaming giant said on Wednesday, confirming a report by daily Le Figaro.

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

This means the Los Gatos, California-based company has more subscribers in France than Canal Plus, the country's number one pay-TV group, wholly-owned by media group Vivendi, with 4.76 million subscribers at end of September.

Netflix boasts having about 130 million subscribers in more than 190 countries.

After a timid debut in France, the service has seen its customer base grow thanks to a richer catalogue of movies and series and the increased appetite from younger generations for on-demand videos online.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Source: Reuters

