Netflix plans US$1 billion European investment drive - FT

REUTERS: Netflix Inc will raise its investment in content across Europe and plans to spend about US$1 billion on original productions this year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the plans.

The revised budget will be more than double that of last year, the report said.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)