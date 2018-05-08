New Audi emissions issue affects 60,000 cars, adds to recall: source

Technology

New Audi emissions issue affects 60,000 cars, adds to recall: source

A new emissions software issue with Audi affects a further 60,000 diesel-engined A6/A7 models, a person familiar with the matter said.

A model poses in front of an Audi A7 during the press day for the North American International Auto
A model poses in front of an Audi A7 during the press day for the North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan, January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Bookmark

MUNICH: A new emissions software issue with Audi affects a further 60,000 diesel-engined A6/A7 models, a person familiar with the matter said.

The issue means that more Audi vehicles than the agreed 850,000 models with 6-cylinder and 8-cylinder engines will need to be recalled, the source said on Tuesday.

The German transport ministry earlier said the KBA motor vehicle authority has summoned Audi for a formal hearing about whether its diesel-engined A6/A7 models have been fitted with a previously unknown defeat device.

(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Victoria Bryan)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark