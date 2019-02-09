New UK laws will block China's Huawei from sensitive state projects: Report

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Huawei logo is placed on glass above displayed cyber binary code in this illustration taken Jan 29, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)
LONDON: New laws on foreign investment in the UK will block Chinese firm Huawei from sensitive UK tech projects, The Sun newspaper reported on Friday (Feb 8).

Many are concerned that allowing Huawei an inside track on the rollout of the 5G mobile network in the UK would let China spy on private lives and hack UK companies, The Sun said.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson are among those concerned about the Chinese firm's reach, the report said.

Source: Reuters

