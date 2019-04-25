Nintendo says full-year profit up nearly 40% on strong game sales

TOKYO: Nintendo said Thursday (Apr 25) its full-year net profit jumped nearly 40 per cent, lifted by strong sales of blockbuster game titles for its popular Switch console.

The Kyoto-based games giant said "Pokemon" and "Super Smash Bros" gave an extra boost for the year as its shares surged on expectations of its launch of Switch games in China.

Nintendo's net profit for the fiscal year to March rose 39.0 per cent from a year earlier to 194 billion yen (US$1.7 billion), on sales of 1.2 trillion yen, up 13.7 per cent.

"The results for this fiscal year showed strong software sales for Nintendo Switch, which contributed to the expansion of hardware sales," the firm said in a statement.

In particular, "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" recorded sales of nearly 14 million units, while "Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu!", and "Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee!" sold more than 10 million units, it said.

For the current fiscal year to March next year, Nintendo forecasts its bottom-line profit would decline by 7.2 per cent but set a higher sales target.

Nintendo's latest portable console, the Switch has become a huge global seller, helped by the release of innovative, family-friendly titles that have wowed critics and gamers alike.

The company's shares surged more than 12 per cent since news reports said earlier this month that its games and the Switch will soon be available in China via tech giant Tencent.