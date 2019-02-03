Nissan scraps plan to build new X-Trail model in Britain

Japanese carmaker Nissan has scrapped plans to build its new X-Trail SUV in Britain, saying just two months before Brexit that it had taken the decision to "optimise its investments" by building the next generation model in Japan.

LONDON: Japanese carmaker Nissan has scrapped plans to build its new X-Trail SUV in Britain, saying just two months before Brexit that it had taken the decision to "optimise its investments" by building the next generation model in Japan.

"The company has decided to optimise its investments in Europe by consolidating X-Trail production in Kyushu, the production hub for this global model," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Advertisement

"While we have taken this decision for business reasons, the continued uncertainty around the UK’s future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future," said Europe Chairman Gianluca de Ficchy.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)