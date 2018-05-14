Nissan sees third year of lower profits, cites firmer yen

Nissan Motor Co on Monday forecast a 6 percent drop in operating profit for the current financial year as it expects a stronger yen and higher raw material prices to offset a rise in vehicle sales.

Nissan's forecast follows similar projections by other Japanese automakers, such as Toyota Motor and Honda Motor, that are all bracing for a slide in operating profit due to a stronger yen, which can squeeze earnings repatriated from abroad.

Currency swings will result in a 135 billion yen hit to annual operating profit, while raw material costs will have a negative impact of 80 billion yen, Nissan said on Monday.

Japan's second-biggest automaker expects operating profit to ease 6 percent to 540 billion yen (US$4.93 billion) in the year to March 2019, its lowest since the year ended March 2014 and less than an average forecast of 621.4 billion yen from 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The forecast is based on an assumption the yen will trade around 105 against the U.S. dollar during the year, compared with around 111 yen in the year just ended, Nissan said.

Operating profit fell 22.6 percent to 574.8 billion yen in the year ended March 2018, but this was slightly above analyst estimates.

Nissan expects a 2.7 percent rise in global sales to 5.925 million vehicles in the current year, as an 11.5 percent hike in sales in China outweighs a 2.7 percent drop in the United States.

Nissan has seen U.S. sales slide 6.5 percent so far in 2018, partly due to sluggish sales of its high-volume Altima sedan, a revamped model of which will be released later this year.

Meanwhile, discounting for models including the Altima and the popular Rogue crossover SUV, has slashed Nissan's operating profit in North America, a key region. In the year just ended, operating profit in North America fell 27.9 percent.

Nissan and its domestic rivals are grappling with intense competition and falling demand for sedans, a mainstay of Japanese automakers in the region, amid an overall slowdown in the world's second-biggest auto market.

(US$1 = 109.5000 yen)

