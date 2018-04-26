Nokia CEO says ZTE US export ban could help it longer-term

A U.S. ban on exports to China's ZTE over alleged Iran sanctions violations could play to the long-term advantage of rival network equipment supplier Nokia, the Finnish company's chief executive said on Thursday.

Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, speaks during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

"It is too early to tell what the impact might be from ZTE," Rajeev Suri said in response to a journalist's question on a conference call following Nokia's quarterly report regarding ZTE's standoff with U.S. authorities.

"Longer term there might be opportunities particularly in the areas of mobile ... and optics," he said, referring to big business segments in which both compete, namely wireless network infrastructure and fixed-line optical gear to haul data traffic.

