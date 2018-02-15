Nokia starts review of digital health business

Finnish network gear maker Nokia said on Thursday it has started a strategic review of its digital health business.

HELSINKI: Finnish network gear maker Nokia said on Thursday it has started a strategic review of its digital health business.

Digital health, part of Nokia Technologies unit, is one of the areas where the company has been looking for future growth opportunities amid a tough market for its mainstay telecom network gear business.

Nokia said in statement the review "may or may not result inany transaction or other changes".

Company said its ‍patent business, brand partnerships and technology licensing units are not in the scope of the review​.

