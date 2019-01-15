Nokia to slash 350 jobs in Finland as part of cost cuts
Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday it was going to cut 350 jobs in Finland as part of ongoing plans to find savings worth 700 million euros (US$800 million) by 2020.
Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday it was going to cut 350 jobs in Finland as part of ongoing plans to find savings worth 700 million euros (US$800 million) by 2020.
"The planned changes are indispensable to secure Nokia's long-term competitiveness," head of the company's Finnish operations, Tommi Uitto, said in a statement.
(US$1 = 0.8752 euros)
