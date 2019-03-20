Norsk Hydro has paid no ransom to cyber hackers: CFO

Norsk Hydro has not paid any ransom to help unlock computers that were blocked by a cyber attack, Chief Financial officer Eivind Kallevik told a news conference on Wednesday.

A note warning visitors about a cyber attack is seen at the headquarters of aluminum producer Norsk Hydro in Oslo, Norway March 19, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Terje Pedersen via REUTERS

The aluminium maker had seen no sign that it was losing any orders following the outages, he added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Source: Reuters

