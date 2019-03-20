Norsk Hydro has paid no ransom to cyber hackers: CFO

Norsk Hydro has not paid any ransom to help unlock computers that were blocked by a cyber attack, Chief Financial officer Eivind Kallevik told a news conference on Wednesday.

The aluminium maker had seen no sign that it was losing any orders following the outages, he added.

