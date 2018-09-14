North Korea says US accusation of hacking a 'smear campaign'

SEOUL: North Korea said on Friday U.S. accusations that it was responsible for cyber attacks in 2014 and 2017 were a "smear campaign" and the man sanctioned by Washington does not exist, the official KCNA news agency said.

The U.S. government earlier this month charged and sanctioned Pak Jin Hyok in the 2017 global WannaCry ransomware cyberattack and the 2014 cyberassault on Sony Corp.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)