Nvidia cuts fourth quarter revenue estimate on weak China demand

Nvidia Corp on Monday cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate by half a billion dollars, hurt by weak demand for its gaming chips in China.

"Q4 was an extraordinary, unusually turbulent, and disappointing quarter," said Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)