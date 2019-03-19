Nvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Monday it has partnered with Softbank Group Corp and LG Uplus Corp to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan and Korea later this year.

Nvidia makes graphics chips for PCs and laptops that help video games look more realistic. Now the company is putting those same chips inside servers in data centres so that gamers who do not have an Nvidia chip in their computer can stream games from the data centre.

Nvidia said at a conference in San Jose, California, that it has created a "pod" of its graphics cards that can support up to 10,000 gamers streaming games at once.

The company said Softbank and LG Uplus would use the cards for services to let customers stream games over 5G networks, the next generation of wireless data networks.

