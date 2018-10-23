Oculus co-founder to leave Facebook

REUTERS: VR headset maker Oculus co-founder Brendan Trexler Iribe is leaving Facebook Inc, according to his post https://www.facebook.com/632138748/posts/10156690409218749 on the social media network on Monday.

Oculus, which makes Oculus Rift and Gear VR headsets, was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for US$3 billion.

In 2016, Facebook reassigned Iribe, who had been Oculus' chief executive, to head development of virtual reality tools for PCs.

Iribe's departure follows the exits of Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger last month.

WhatsApp co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton have also left the company.

