Opel rejects hardware retrofits for diesel vehicles in Germany

BERLIN: PSA Group's Opel unit rejects hardware retrofits for older diesel vehicles in Germany as they are economically not sensible and the technology is not fully developed, Opel said on Tuesday.

"In addition, it would take too long to implement them," the company said in a statement.

Opel said it was observing the discussion over diesel vehicles and hasn't made a decision on further measures.

