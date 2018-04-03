Panera Bread's website leaked customer records: KrebsOnSecurity

MISSOURI: Bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread's website leaked customer records for at least eight months, cyber security blog KrebsOnSecurity reported on Monday (Apr 2).

The blog post said the data leak included names, email and physical addresses, birthdays and the last four digits of credit card number of "millions" of customers who ordered food online on the company's website, panerabread.com.

Panera Bread told Reuters the issue was resolved.

"Our investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence of payment card information nor a large number of records being accessed or retrieved," Panera Bread said.

The St. Louis-based company, which competes with Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc , was acquired by privately owned German conglomerate JAB Holding in 2017.