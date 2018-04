AMSTERDAM: Adyen, the Dutch payments processor that is weighing an IPO in Amsterdam, reported 2017 revenue of 1.01 billion euros on Wednesday.

The company reported 2016 revenue of 659 million euros.

It said in a statement it had processed 108 billion euros worth of transactions for customers which include Facebook, Netflix, Spotify among others.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)