PayPal partners with Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco

Illustration photo of the PayPal app on a phone
The PayPal app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

SAO PAULO: Digital payments firm PayPal has announced on Wednesday a partnership with Brazil's biggest private lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA to offer its services to the bank's clients.

PayPal's general-director in Brazil Paula Paschoal said that the company expects to add 1 million users to its current 3.8 million client-base in Brazil in two years as a result of the partnership.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

