PayPal partners with Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco

SAO PAULO: Digital payments firm PayPal has announced on Wednesday a partnership with Brazil's biggest private lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA to offer its services to the bank's clients.

PayPal's general-director in Brazil Paula Paschoal said that the company expects to add 1 million users to its current 3.8 million client-base in Brazil in two years as a result of the partnership.

